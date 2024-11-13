Expositor Office will host Northern launch of memoir by former editor Diane Sims

‘Living Beyond the Shadows’ launch next Wednesday, November 20, 4-7 pm

MANITOULIN—The Expositor Office will be hosting a book launch for friends of Diane Sims and for anyone who admires perseverance. Ms. Sims is a former editor of the paper in the late 1980s.

Ms. Sims has published a memoir ‘Living Beyond the Shadow’ about her life as a journalist, a life lived from the age of 16 with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and about her lifelong focus on accessibility issues for those with disabilities of any kind.

For Ms. Sims, a native of nearby Sault Ste. Marie, her time as a young woman on Manitoulin Island and her editorship of The Expositor was pivotal for her and it is important to her that her memoir is launched on Manitoulin where she can speak with friends about the book and her interesting and productive life.

There are to be three other events in the process of launching Ms. Sims memoir: one in Stratford, where she has lived for many years, and the other in her hometown of Sault Ste. Marie. Ms. Sims’ publisher, Tangona Press, is also arranging an event at the Arts and Letters Club in Toronto in December.

The book launch event at The Expositor Office in Little Current will be held Wednesday, November 20, 4 to 7 pm.

There will be refreshments and books will be available to purchase.