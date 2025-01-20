Fail to stop incident results in 28 charges

Suspect Vehicle Collided Into Sudbury OPP Cruiser

(ESPANOLA, ON) – One person has been arrested after police attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 17 in the Baldwin Township.

On January 17, 2025, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were alerted to a wanted person by the Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was located in Whitefish River First Nation, and then intentionally collided with a Sudbury OPP cruiser before fleeing again. Shortly after, a traffic complaint came in about the same vehicle driving dangerously down the wrong side of the highway.

OPP officers located the vehicle on Highway 17 and successfully deployed a tire deflation device (TDD). During attempts to stop the vehicle, the driver intentionally collided with an OPP cruiser. The vehicle was eventually brought to a stop safely, and the driver was arrested.

Additionally, police seized suspected Fentanyl, suspected cocaine, suspected crack cocaine and approximately $350 of Canadian currency.

Peter TRUDEAU, 41-years-old from Sudbury, was charged with:

· Resist peace officer

· Escape lawful custody

· Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

· Assault a peace officer – six counts

· Assault a peace officer with a weapon – two counts

· Dangerous operation

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Flight from peace officer – two counts

· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

· Mischief

· Mischief under $5,000 – three counts

· Failure to comply with probation order

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

· Entire plate not plainly visible

· Drive wrong way – divided highway

· Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed

· Possess more than one licence

· Drive without proper headlights

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sudbury on January 18, 2025.