Fail to stop incident results in 28 charges

Suspect Vehicle Collided Into Sudbury OPP Cruiser
(ESPANOLA, ON) – One person has been arrested after police attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 17 in the Baldwin Township.
On January 17, 2025, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were alerted to a wanted person by the Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle was located in Whitefish River First Nation, and then intentionally collided with a Sudbury OPP cruiser before fleeing again. Shortly after, a traffic complaint came in about the same vehicle driving dangerously down the wrong side of the highway.
OPP officers located the vehicle on Highway 17 and successfully deployed a tire deflation device (TDD). During attempts to stop the vehicle, the driver intentionally collided with an OPP cruiser. The vehicle was eventually brought to a stop safely, and the driver was arrested.
Additionally, police seized suspected Fentanyl, suspected cocaine, suspected crack cocaine and approximately $350 of Canadian currency.
Peter TRUDEAU, 41-years-old from Sudbury, was charged with:
· Resist peace officer
· Escape lawful custody
· Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court
· Assault a peace officer – six counts
· Assault a peace officer with a weapon – two counts
· Dangerous operation
· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
· Flight from peace officer – two counts
· Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000
· Mischief
· Mischief under $5,000 – three counts
· Failure to comply with probation order
· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid
· Entire plate not plainly visible
· Drive wrong way – divided highway
· Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed
· Possess more than one licence
· Drive without proper headlights
The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sudbury on January 18, 2025.