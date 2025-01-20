Top 5 This Week

Fail to stop incident results in 28 charges

Ontario Provincial Police

Suspect Vehicle Collided Into Sudbury OPP Cruiser

(ESPANOLA, ON) – One person has been arrested after police attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 17 in the Baldwin Township.

On January 17, 2025, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were alerted to a wanted person by the Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was located in Whitefish River First Nation, and then intentionally collided with a Sudbury OPP cruiser before fleeing again. Shortly after, a traffic complaint came in about the same vehicle driving dangerously down the wrong side of the highway.

OPP officers located the vehicle on Highway 17 and successfully deployed a tire deflation device (TDD). During attempts to stop the vehicle, the driver intentionally collided with an OPP cruiser. The vehicle was eventually brought to a stop safely, and the driver was arrested.

Additionally, police seized suspected Fentanyl, suspected cocaine, suspected crack cocaine and approximately $350 of Canadian currency.

Peter TRUDEAU, 41-years-old from Sudbury, was charged with:

·      Resist peace officer

·      Escape lawful custody

·      Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

·      Assault a peace officer – six counts

·      Assault a peace officer with a weapon – two counts

·      Dangerous operation

·      Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

·      Flight from peace officer – two counts

·      Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

·      Mischief

·      Mischief under $5,000 – three counts

·      Failure to comply with probation order

·      Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

·      Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid

·      Entire plate not plainly visible

·      Drive wrong way – divided highway

·      Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – excessive speed

·      Possess more than one licence

·      Drive without proper headlights

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sudbury on January 18, 2025.

