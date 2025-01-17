BERNADETTE CORBIERE

NAHMIWAN

July 27, 1937 – January 8, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother Maris Stella Bernadette Marie (nee Nadjiwan) Corbiere Nahmiwan in her 87th year. Mom was a woman of kindness, strength, love and resilience. She embodied the essence of what it means to be a mother while raising her children Sharon (Rick), Patrick (predeceased 2021), Terrance (predeceased 2011), Chris (Pamela), Shawn (Jennifer), Stella (predeceased 1982) and Jason (predeceased 1982). She was predeceased by her husband Ambrose; her sisters Gertrude, Ernestine and Hilda; and her parents Isabelle (nee Shawana) Nadjiwan and Andrew Patrick Nadjiwan. She is survived by her grandchildren Eric (Tina), Mark and Lesley Johnston (Joe), Amanda and Spencer Corbiere, Hunter and Nodin Corbiere, Summer and Cierra Corbiere, Maxine Cyr and Keisha Budge; great-grandchildren Tyler and Haley Johnston, Katelyn Johnston Kust (Brayden) and Sonny Kust, Channing McNaughton and little Elija Corbiere; great-great-grandson Jeremy Manitowabi and great-great-granddaughter little Juniper Manitowabi. Also, survived by many nieces and nephews. As a grandmother, her grandchildren were her greatest treasures and she showered them with unconditional love and cherished memories that will last a lifetime. She was the heartbeat of our family with her warm smile, gentle heart and the ability to know just what to say to make us feel better when we were down. I will miss this the most. She always made people feel special. Her life was a testament to kindness, love and selflessness. Whether through her gentle words of encouragement, her boundless generosity, or the way she always knew just how to brighten a room or someone’s day, she made the world a better place simply by being in it. She was first a homemaker and did the best she could with what she had. She always loved being with her children. She was witty and a loving woman who always found joy in life regardless of the circumstances. She cared deeply for those around her and took pleasure in the simple things. She was forgiving. She enjoyed working as Elder Support for Cambrian College students. Students remembered her compassion and kindness. She volunteered and sat on various committees in her home community of Sagamok. She also was a very spiritual person. She worked with a group of Ojibwe Elders from Wiky and Sagamok where their role was to translate English material into Ojibwe for her people so they would come to know the Creator. As a result of this collaboration a CD was produced. This brought her great pride and joy and a sense of accomplishment. Mom leaves behind a family who loved her and thought of her every day, a community who admired her and a world made better because of her presence. Her legacy of kindness will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. In honour of her wishes, there will be no public visitation nor services. Cremation has taken place. A private Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. If you so wish, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to The North Shore Health Network’s Golden Birches Terrace Long Term Care. We wish to express our heartfelt appreciation to all the staff at the Golden Birches Long Term Care of the North Shore Health Network who were so kind, caring and respectful. They are truly the Creator’s helpers. Golden Birches was her home for the past 2.5 years. On behalf of my family, we thank all of you for the exemplary care she received. Though she is no longer with us, we love her and we are so grateful to the Creator for gifting her to us. Rest peacefully. You are missed beyond measure. The sky has gained another star. Baamaapii gaawaabmin/see you later. Until we meet again. Love you Mom. Arrangements are entrusted to the Bourcier Funeral Home.