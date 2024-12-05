FREDDRICK RODGER GREENMAN

“ROD”

Sadly, the Greenman brothers legacy has come to an end with the passing of Rod Greenman whom passed suddenly but peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, November 23, 2024 in his 82th year. Rod spent all of his 81years as a resident of Barrie Island doing what he enjoyed most (farming). Predeceased by his loving parents Thomas and Ruby (nee Strain) Greenman. Rod was one of the four known as the Greenman Brothers, Bob, Doug and Ernie (all predeceased). Rod was a very proud fourth generation uncle to five: John (Sharon) Baker, Janis Baker, Joeanne Lewis, Jeanna (Rick) Leies and Julie Lane, which then extends to 14 great-nieces and nephews: Joe Leies, Angela Lane, Ben Lane, Michelle Leies, Cameron Lane, Crystal Lane, Amanda Robinson, Megan Leies, Joe Cousineau, Doug Baker, Stephanie Lane, Melody Bishop, Marie Murray and Jamie Baker. Rod was a great-great-uncle to 24 nieces and nephews, there are many more to the list as they were always known as “the uncles” to everyone that knew him and his brothers’ family was key to the Greenman’s. Rod was very proud of Barrie Island, his family history and farming. The Greenman homestead always had an open-door policy to anyone giving good home-cooked meals to many over the years. Over his lifetime he was a part of the Barrie Island council for many years and was a proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514 Gore Bay. Rod spent many years being part of the Barrie Island hockey team, of which the team picture was hung in the hockey hall of fame. He enjoyed many years of farming and family, his love for the ole’ Ford tractors, hunting with friends and family and milling lumber. Rod will always be remembered for his gift of gab and his stubborn but kind and loving personality, always willing to lend a hand to anyone. He had a welcoming personality for conversation which made it hard to leave the room and that will also be sadly missed by many. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Barrie Island Community Hall. Anyone wishing to make donations may do so to the Barrie Island Community Hall, the palliative care at Manitoulin Health Centre (Mindemoya Hospital) or the Canadian Cancer Society. We wish to thank the medical team of Manitoulin Health Centre of Mindemoya for the incredible support and care they provided.