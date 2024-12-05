KENNETH LORNE BLODGETT

May 17, 1946 – November 29, 2024

On Friday, November 29, 2024 Ken, was taken from us suddenly in Gore Bay in his 78th year after a near half century of battling complications of Type 1 Diabetes. While we process this incredible loss and sadness, we are comforted by the fact that Ken lived a long, full life of fun and adventure. Born and raised in Toronto, entering his adult years Ken would start his journey north. First landing in Barrie and Collingwood, Ontario, he would find his true life passions working in both the world of sailing yachts and alpine skiing. Starting his business in the yacht charter industry in Midland, Ontario during the 1980s, Ken would eventually find life taking him to Manitoulin Island in 1990 to take over the operations of Canadian Yacht Charters in Gore Bay, where he continued his work right up until his passing. Ken would skipper many charters out on the North Channel on his fleet of yachts and if you were lucky enough to have him as your captain, it was an experience not likely ever forgotten! Ken’s sense of humour was contagious and he always left an impression or story – usually a good one! While living and working on Manitoulin, Ken was also a snowbird but not in the traditional sense. Ken’s southern migration would take him to the Blue Mountains where he would spend the winters working at instructing skiing at both Blue Mountain Resort as well as the Toronto Ski Club. Ken would eventually take up residence year round in Gore Bay. Ken was an avid hockey player and a die hard Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He would take in the odd game in Toronto and could regularly be spotted wearing a Leafs jersey. Quoting Wayne Gretzky, his favourite saying was “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take” so much so that he had a poster of this printed on the wall of his home. While not playing in the most recent years, Ken would still be on the bench in Gore Bay as a coach and cheerleader and will be missed by his hockey pals. Ken also served on the municipal council in Gore Bay and was passionate about that work especially as it related to the management and development of the waterfront and marina. Ken thrived in the company of his friends and family and was one of the most social beings you could know. Predeceased by his mother Mary Dora Blodgett (McCarthy) and his father Gordon Lorne Blodgett, as well as his first wife and mother of his sons Carla Blodgett (Richardson). Ken will be forever and fondly remembered by his brothers John Blodgett (Cathy), Dave Blodgett (Elize) and sister Maureen Russell, as well as his cousin Laura McCarthy Roberts (Norm). Ken also leaves behind his friend and former spouse Pam McLaughlin; his four children, Brian Blodgett (Lizanne), Chris Blodgett (Melanie), Annie Blodgett (Tas) and Molly Blodgett. Proud grandfather to Matthew, Bradley, Nickolas, Maxine and Kody. Great-grandfather to Owen, Desarae, Avery, Luka and Kiara. Ken’s life deserves a celebration to remember. Therefore no immediate visitation or service will be held as we want to be sure that friends and family near and far can attend to give Ken a proper send off. A Celebration of Life will be held on Ken’s 79th birthday, May 17, 2025 in Gore Bay. Details and timing will be announced soon. Donations to Diabetes Canada would be welcomed in his memory. To share a message of condolence, share a memory or pictures please email info@cycnorth.com or by regular mail at CYC, Box 215, Gore Bay, Ontario P0P 1K0.