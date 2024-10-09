GoFundMe established for Island social media maven

TEHKUMMAH—Christine McNaughton may be known as the face of the blog ‘Life on Manitoulin’ or as a social media strategist at H20 Digital Marketing Agency, but she is also the mother of a teenaged daughter and wife of Tehkummah farmer John McNaughton and a chef/caterer of some renown—her face will be familiar to many Expositor readers who have read about her projects in this newspaper over the years. Ms. McNaughton was recently hospitalized after a series of debilitating strokes.

Friends of Ms. McNaughton’s have erected a GoFundMe account with the aim of raising funds to assist her and her family with expenses that will be incurred during a recovery that will likely stretch into months, if not years. So far, the page has gathered $5,046 towards its $35,000 goal.

“Around Manitoulin Island, it’s difficult to find a person who Christine (Lee) McNaughton’s life hasn’t touched,” writes her GoFundMe account organizer Rene Hidalgo. “Her genuine kindness, natural friendship, or willingness to help out a friend, family member, business, or complete stranger is known widely across the Island. Through her blog, ‘Life on Manitoulin,’ she has shared information about the Island, her life and much more.”

Ms. Hidalgo goes on to explain that “after having a series of small strokes on September 2, Christine has found herself alone at Health Sciences North. With a long road ahead of her for in-hospital rehab, her family is making many trips to and from their farm to Sudbury. This is made even more difficult by the lack of a reliable vehicle.”

Other members of Ms. McNaughton’s GoFundMe team include Janet McCarville, Sharon Montealegre and Robyn Horowitz.

The organizer goes on to explain that once Ms. McNaughton is able to return home she and her family will be faced with many added challenges. “For someone who is self-employed, Christine is only paid for work she completes,” notes Ms. Hidalgo. “This means the family income has been cut in half. In addition, there are many new challenges the family will face in the coming days, week, months, etc.”

Ms. McNaughton was able to return home for a visit this past weekend, but a hospital room is likely to be her home away from home for some time to come as she relearns how to do many things most of us take for granted.

The GoFundMe page can be reached online at www.gofundme.com/f/help-christine-heal-and-recover.