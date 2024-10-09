Islanders asked to help give little girl a memorable birthday

VITTORIA, ONTARIO—A young girl, who is undergoing chemotherapy, and her family are hoping that members of the public will help make her birthday next week extra special by sending her birthday cards. Morgan Harper has strong family connections to Manitoulin Island.

“Morgan, who is my great niece, was diagnosed with acute leukemia in February of this year and has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments, something she will have to do for two-and-a-half years,” said Gloria Hall, of Gordon/Barrie Island. “She will be turning eight on October 15 and the family is requesting that as many birthday cards as possible, bought or homemade, can be sent to be sent to her as she will likely be in the hospital that day.”

Ms. Hall noted, “Morgan couldn’t even go swimming this summer as she has to undergo chemo treatments 24 hours a day, with a backpack pick line on.” Her parents haven’t been able to work since she was diagnosed with leukemia.

“Morgan really loves homemade cards as she is very artistic,” stated Ms. Hall. “Her birthday will certainly be different this year and it would be great for her to spend the day opening cards and knowing she is thought of and loved by so many.”

Morgan has many Island family connections. Her parents are Andrew Harper and Stephanie Quinn, while her grandparents are Ruth Harper and Glenn and Linda Harper, and her great grandmothers are Stella Harper and Mona Lewis. Morgan also has a younger brother, Quinn.

Birthday cards can be sent to Morgan Harper, c/o Vittoria Post Office, 1529 Old Brock Road, Vittoria, Ontario NOE 1WO.