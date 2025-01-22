Top 5 This Week

More articles

Gore Bay swears in two new councillors

NewsLocal
Tom Sasvari
Author: Tom Sasvari
Less than 1 min.read
Two new councillors sworn in for Gore Bay council! Dan Forest, left, and Taryn Strain take part in swearing in ceremonies at a council meeting last week.

GORE BAY—The Town of Gore Bay officially swore in its two new councillors at a meeting held last week.

“I would like to welcome everyone to tonight’s meeting,” said Gore Bay Mayor Ron Lane. “This is a special meeting, as we are swearing in two new councillors. I’m not sure we have ever had two councillors sworn in at the same meeting before.” 

Taryn Strain and Dan Forest were sworn in as the new members of council. 

As was reported previously, with the recent passing of Councillor Ken Blodgett and the recent resignation of councillor Rob Dearing, council had to appoint two new councillors to fill their vacancies.

Article written by

Tom Sasvari
Tom Sasvarihttps://www.manitoulin.com
Tom Sasvari serves as the West Manitoulin news editor for The Expositor. Mr. Sasvari is a graduate of North Bay’s Canadore College School of Journalism and has been employed on Manitoulin Island, at the Manitoulin West Recorder, and now the Manitoulin Expositor, for more than a quarter-century. Mr. Sasvari is also an active community volunteer. His office is in Gore Bay.
Previous article
‘Fuel the Fire’ moving to YouTube broadcasting for its eighth season
Next article
3 Cows spearheads MSS Living Well Locker donation campaign

Northern Ontario's oldest newspaper since 1879. Breaking news, sports, current events, obituaries and op-ed for Manitoulin Island and Northern Ontario.

© Manitoulin Publishing Co. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.