Gore Bay swears in two new councillors

GORE BAY—The Town of Gore Bay officially swore in its two new councillors at a meeting held last week.

“I would like to welcome everyone to tonight’s meeting,” said Gore Bay Mayor Ron Lane. “This is a special meeting, as we are swearing in two new councillors. I’m not sure we have ever had two councillors sworn in at the same meeting before.”

Taryn Strain and Dan Forest were sworn in as the new members of council.

As was reported previously, with the recent passing of Councillor Ken Blodgett and the recent resignation of councillor Rob Dearing, council had to appoint two new councillors to fill their vacancies.