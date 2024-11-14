GRANT BAKER

September 19, 1960 – November 9, 2024

In loving memory of Grant Baker, who passed away November 9, 2024 at the Mindemoya Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. Grant is the son of Kerwood and Edna Baker of Toronto (predeceased). Survived by his only son Ryan and Grant’s wife Betty. Survived by sisters Loni, Lori and brothers Glenn and Garth, predeceased by sister Lynn. Thank you to his best friends Patsy and Merv Noakes and Bill and Bonnie Fogal for their friendship. Grant retired from CP Rail in 2015. He moved to Gordon Township in 2018 where he restored John Deere lawn tractors and mowed his lawns perfectly. Grant had two passions, his son and hunting on Barrie Island every year. Thank you to Dr. McCrea and the Gore Bay Medical staff, Dr. Harelnikava and the amazing staff at the Mindemoya Hospital and Ruth Guy, palliative care nurse. Cremation has taken place at his request. A Celebration of Life will take place in May of 2025. Donations may be made in his memory to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary or a charity of your choice.