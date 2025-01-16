Impaired Driver Arrested in Espanola

(ESPANOLA, ON) – One person has been charged after they were arrested for impaired operation at a Reduced Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check.

On January 11, 2025, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a RIDE check at the intersection of Barber Street and Queensway Avenue in the town of Espanola. A vehicle went through the RIDE, and police determined that the driver had consumed an intoxicating substance. Further testing on scene resulted in the driver being arrested for impaired operation.

As a result, the driver, David KNUFF, 62-years-old from Espanola, was charged with operation while impaired – drugs.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on March 10, 2025.

The OPP has highly trained Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE) officers who are skilled in the detection and investigation of drug impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.