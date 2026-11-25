The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) held a very successful ‘Stuff A Cruiser’ event at the Island Foodland in Mindemoya last Thursday. A total of 4,492 pounds of food to go along with a large amount of monetary donations. In photo are OPP Constables Berkley Parisien, John Hill, Brock Hoelcher along with Andrew Orr, owner of Island Foodland and two of his grandchildren.

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Island police forces collect food toys for Island families 0:00 / 147.144 1×

M’CHIGEENG—The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) held a very successful ‘Stuff the Cruiser’ event this past week, which will help those less fortunate at Christmas. Meanwhile both the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service and UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service are also holding similar events.

“When we started at 3 pm today, we already had more items (donated) than we had last year: people knew this event was taking place and they have been donating (non-perishable food items) since Monday,” stated Manitoulin OPP Provincial Constable Berkley Parisien. The annual OPP Stuff the Cruiser event took place at Island Foodland in Mindemoya last Thursday.

“Everything went really good, the community is so supportive,” said Constable Parisien. She explained 4,492 pounds of food was donated, and taking the value of the food provided and the monetary donations, “there was $5,750 in total in food and monetary donations.” All the food and monetary donations will be going to Manitoulin Family Resources for its Christmas Food Hamper program.

The UCCM Anishinaabe Police Service is also requesting the public’s support to stuff the cruiser!

“Calling all Santa’s helpers…it’s a Christmas emergency and we need all hands-on deck!”

“We are getting into the holiday spirit, and our annual Christmas food and toy drive is officially underway,” a UCCM APS Facebook post states.

“Every year, our communities show incredible generosity, and we are grateful to partners with organization across the island to help ensure every child and family experiences the joy of the season.”

The UCCM APS is collecting new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items at the following drop-off locations: United Chiefs and Councils of Mnidoo Mnising, Kenjgewin Teg, Ojibwe Cultural Foundation, Noojmowin Teg Health Centre, Mnaamodzawin Health Services Inc., Aundeck Omni First Nations, M’Chigeeng First Nation, Sheshegwaning First Nation, Sheguiandah First Nation, Zhiibaahaasing First Nation, Whitefish River First Nation (WRFN).

The collection will take place until December 10-12.

The Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service (WTPS) is holding its annual Stuff the Cruiser event on Thursday, November 26, from 3-5 pm at Andy’s parking lot in Wiikwemkoong.

WTPS is collecting cash donations, toys, gifts, non-perishable food, items, teen essentials, clothing and school supplies.

The goal for 2026 is $5,000 for the event, which is being sponsored by WTPS, Wiikwemkoong High School, Child and Family Services and Prevention Department.

“Join the spirit of giving in Wiikwemkoong.”