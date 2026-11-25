Manitoulin Family Resources seeks donations for its annual C 0:00 / 203.64 1×

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MINDEMOYA—With the requests for support during the Christmas season increasing, Manitoulin Family Resources (MFR) is hoping that, with support from the local community, it will be able to increase the amount raised for its Christmas Basket campaign.

“We are at around 600 requests for Christmas food hampers, which would be about the same as last year; however, there is almost a month left,” said Louis Simard, director of Food Security Programs.

“We haven’t got all the orders, so the final number of Christmas baskets required could be 700-800,” said Lynn Dee Sproule, MFR interim executive director.

For those who would like to help and support the Christmas Basket campaign, “monetary donations are always better,” said Mr. Simard. “Our purchasing power is stronger than it would be for individuals.”

“We have a very good relationship with wholesalers,” said Ms. Sproule. She pointed out, “100 percent of the donations we receive for the Christmas Food Baskets goes directly to the food baskets.”

Each Christmas basket is tailored to the size of the family and includes a turkey or ham, a generous supply of seasonal vegetables and other food products. In past years, baskets have also included gifts for all children and teens, as well as some winter apparel (boots and mittens) for adults and children.

The food hampers include, “all the things needed for Christmas dinner, and a few other food items,” said Mr. Simard, noting the baskets provided enough food for a family for about a week.

“Yes, we have a list of about 50 volunteers who help by preparing the baskets with food, wrapping gifts and delivering them,” said Mr. Simard. “We are in pretty good shape, but if anyone wants to help out, they can reach out to the food bank and talk to me directly (705-368-3044 extension 1).”

“We have also sent out letters to all businesses, service clubs, organizations and some individuals on the Island requesting their support,” said Ms. Sproule. MFR raised about $100,000 last year for the Christmas Emergency Food Assistance Program and we are hoping to raise $120,000 this year, as times are even tougher this year for everyone.”

Mr. Simard said the Island community is very supportive of the program, something MFR is very grateful for. “The community is very supportive,” he said.

Along with the food items, “We provide gifts for all children in a family,” said Ms. Sproule. She explained the CTV Lions Christmas toy drive telethon also helps out in this regard for kids 12 and under. However, it can be difficult to purchase gifts for teenagers on the list.

“We can use gifts for teenagers, generic gift cards and things that are easily redeemable are good gifts for teens,” said Ms. Sproule.

“We reached out to knitters and sewing clubs months ago, asking if they could provide hats, scarves and mittens for all members of families,” said Ms. Sproule. “We have received quite a few items, it is very encouraging, and it appears we are in good shape.”

Ms. Sproule noted that “Freshwater Community Church (in Mindemoya) plays a huge role in this whole campaign as they provide the space for all our Christmas basket items to be located and the baskets put together by volunteers.”

“Island Foodland is providing forklift palettes of food,” said Mr. Simard. “People can also help out by coming to the Thrift Store and putting an extra $5-10 in the donation box. Everything helps.”

For those wishing to make a donation to the campaign they can do so several different way: by e-transfer: finance@mfresources.net, with “Christmas” in the message; online visit www.mfresources.net, click “Donate Now” and choose “Christmas Food Hamper Drive” from the fund menu; By mail, make cheques payable to Manitoulin Family Resources and write “Christmas Basket Campaign 2026” on the memo line; For donations of gifts for families call 705-368-3400, extension 1, to arrange a drop-off.