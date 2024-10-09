Joyce Martens, Audrey Jacquette bestowed a ‘Making a Difference’ Awards at the Manitoulin Lodge

GORE BAY—A Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home employee and a resident have been bestowed prestigious ‘Making a Difference Awards.’

“On behalf of the Manitoulin Lodge community, the broader Jarlette Health Service family, and our friends and partners at SilverFox Pharmacy, it is a sincere pleasure to welcome everyone to this year’s celebration of the Making a Difference Awards,” stated Jamie Lynn Kalmikov, lodge administrator.

“A highlight of the year, each October is our special celebration of the Making a Difference Awards. The inspiration for these awards comes from our founders, Alex and Roberta Jarlette,” said Ms. Kalmikov. “In 1970, they opened their first long-term care home, in Midland, Ontario based on a purpose and values which still guide Jarlette Health Services to this day.”

“Here and now, however, we are celebrating two deserving individuals from our own community,” said Ms. Kalmikov. “A resident (Joyce Martens) will receive the Making a Difference Award (which was published in the July 3, edition of The Expositor) itself and a team member will receive the Roberta Jarlette Award, which honours the purpose and spirit of one of our founders, Roberta, or Bobbie as she was known.”

Audrey Jacquette, a personal support worker at Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home in Gore Bay was presented with the prestigious Roberta Jarlette Award last week. In photo from left is Jamie Lynn Kalmikov, lodge administrator, Audrey Jacquette, and Heather Weatherbee, behaviour support and staff schedule worker at the Lodge.

Ms. Kalmikov said, “each recipient has made their own unique and extraordinary contribution to the lives of others during their lifetime or while here as a community member.”

“It is a great privilege for our team to get to know the residents of our community well, even very well, including the remarkable stories of their life journeys,” said Ms. Kalmikov. “That can make choosing just a single recipient for each award difficult. But that is why we celebrate these awards each year, to ensure other worthy candidates may be recognized.”

Ms. Kalmikov explained, “the Roberta Jarlette Award is a prestigious honour. It is given each year to a frontline team member who exemplifies our organizations values, and who is also a leader among their peers through their actions and example. They take to heart that our residents do not live in our workplace, we work in their home. They exemplify the values of commitment and passion in everything they do. They always treat others with respect.”

“They are proactively innovative, accountable and responsible,” said Ms. Kalmikov. “And they always strive to do the right thing. Values which are celebrated by Jarlette Health Services.”

“Like our Making a Difference award recipient, Joyce (Martens), our Roberta Jarlette Award recipient, makes an outstanding difference in the lives of others,” said Ms. Kalmikov.

Gloria Hall, life enrichment coordinator of the Lodge then presented the Roberta Jarlette Award. “What can I say about Audrey Jacquette? A staff member remarks that she has angel wings.”

“Audrey was born in Jamaica,” said Ms. Hall. “She is the youngest of nine children, four brothers and four sisters. One of her brothers is here today. Welcome Lincon and family.”

“She went to a private Catholic school in Jamaica, then on to business college,” said Ms. Hall. “In 1990, having a brother and sister already in Canada, Audrey made the decision n to move here.”

Ms. Hall explained, “Audrey has been a personal support worker for almost 20 years. She has an educational background in business, social work and in health care. She left Toronto and moved to Manitoulin Island back in 2015.”

Ms. Jacquette has three children, a daughter and two sons and one grandson. “Welcome, Olivia, who is here today,” continued Ms. Hall.

“Outside of work she owns multiple businesses and has hobbies in cooking, baking, crocheting and fashion. She is a seamstress, can make blankets, clothes and winter gear by crocheting. Audrey has had a catering business for over 30 years.”

“Overall, she is an amazing mother, hard worker and has a kind soul,” said Ms. Hall. “Audrey is someone you can call on when we are going to work short, she will stay an extra shift and even come in on her days off. Even if she is tired she finds the energy. She is a resident advocate, making sure all her residents are well taken care of. She puts the residents first.”

“A few years ago, she left us and returned to Toronto but found she missed us and as soon as there was an opening she returned with her son. We were her other family,” continued Ms. Hall.

Audrey “is a pleasure to work with. One staff member remarks it is just like working with a family member,” said Ms. Hall. “We always look forward to working with her, we know we will have a good shift. The residents love her. She is one of a kind. She’s a workhorse who is known as ‘momma bear.’ Audrey is very job focused, getting things done right.”

“A resident remarked she is ‘such a hard worker and a good friend. She is dependable. Audrey has been my personal support worker for a long time. I think since day 1.’”

Heather Weatherbee, behaviour support and staff scheduler at the Lodge welcomed, “everyone who has taken the time to come out and celebrate a very special person who her colleagues say is always doing her best job and taking great care of all the residents.” “Audrey really cares for everyone and is always helping her teammates, going beyond for her residents and I’m sure the list of things about Audrey can go on for a lifetime,” said Ms. Weatherbee.

Mr. Weatherbee explained, “I have had the privilege of working alongside Audrey and there is no doubt that this award has been given to the right employee in 2024. Audrey’s passion for her residents in zone two is exceptional and not only can be seen in her zone but throughout the other five zones (of the Lodge) bringing exceptional care. Audrey is the biggest advocate for her residents and always ensures that they have everything they need to be successful.”

“I asked some of her residents to share their thoughts about Audrey; here are some of the answers I got,” said Ms. Weatherbee. “‘I couldn’t get along without her, I had to move zones and I was so happy she ended up coming to my zone as I regard her in my life as a good friend. She helps in my life and does a good job. She works hard. She is always smiling. She is doing fine and a perfect job.’”

Ms. Weatherbee said, “I have to agree with what the residents have said. She certainly is one passionate PSW. When I reflect on the years that Audrey and I have worked together I can honestly say that it has been a wonderful experience, and I am so very grateful that I have had the opportunity to do so. When I looked up what it means making a difference this is what I came up with: to do something that is important, to do something that helps people or makes the world a better place. I think many of us would say that Audrey’s name should be in that definition. Congratulations Audrey, on this well-deserved award,” said Ms. Weatherbee.