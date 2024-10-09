NEMI begins 2025 budget deliberations

NORTHEAST TOWN—Council for the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands got its first glimpse at the proposed 2025 budget at its October 1 meeting.

The total proposed budget amounts to $6,047,036.59, a 3.6 percent increase to the levy (cost of operations) over last year’s levy of $5,836,880.51.

The priciest of the budgeted items come under the ‘transportation services’ header, most specifically the survey, engineering and construction of Cockburn Street for future development to the tune of $1.5 million. This, CAO Dave Williamson explained to council however, would not come to fruition without outside funding sources. “We are looking at funding to encourage building there,” Mr. Williamson said.

Cockburn Street is currently a dead-end street that runs from Highway 540 near the western reaches of Little Current limits. It is the municipality’s hope to have Cockburn Street extended to Manitowaning Road (Highway 6) just south of Highway 6 Service Centre.

“There are blocks of property there,” Mr. Williamson told The Expositor. “If divided effectively, we would be looking at in 24 new lots.”

During the discussion, Councillor Laurie Cook raised the concern of the lagoon being close to at-capacity. Mr. Williamson acknowledged this and said the municipality is also trying to secure funding for a lagoon expansion. (The lagoon is a part of a separate water/wastewater budget set later in the year.)

Also under the transportation services header is a Townline/Limekiln Roads grade raise and double at $100,000 (Gas Tax); surface treatment from McLean’s Mountain to the base of the hill at $50,000 (Gas Tax); three kilometres of “micro seal” along the Bidwell Road at $150,000 (NORDS).

Public works is also seeking a wheel loader and mower/brusher at $475,000 (Working Capital Reserve); and work on the Cup and Saucer parking lot, $10,000 (net cost to town).

Under recreational and cultural services there are two projects, both of which are pending funding: a 30’ x 40’ community services garage, $150,000; and rec centre main hall light upgrades, $25,000.

Recreation centre capital projects include: urinal upgrades (pending funding), $75,000; kitchen upgrades, $25,000 (net cost to town); switching oil to propane furnaces (pending funding), $265,000; paving the west side of the parking lot (pending funding), $150,000.

Parks capital projects are: Low Island walking track (pending funding), $30,000; disc golf course (pending funding), $8,000; McLean’s Mountain washroom (the washroom was included in last year’s budget but tender bids were too high), $82,056.

At the Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah, pending funding, a stage within the park has been proposed at a cost of $13,000.

Under marine, a fuel pump upgrade is required at the Port of Little Current fuel dock (formerly Wally’s Dock Service) for $75,000 (waterfront reserve).

Earlier in the meeting, Mr. Williamson shared with council that in the 2024 season, the municipality had sold $430,000 worth of fuel at the downtown docks which would in turn help restore the waterfront reserve funds, which is how the Northeast Town purchased Wally’s Dock Service.

A one ton truck with a dump box to replace the 2011 GMC is also being budgeted for to the tune of $95,000, $28,500 of which would come from the waterfront reserve and the remainder at a net cost to town.

There are capital projects for the fire department, too. New helmets are required at $10,000 at a net cost to town; an HVAC unit for the rooftop (pending an $8,800 grant) at $20,000; fire department asphalt (pending funding) at $40,000; and a fire truck (which will be needed in three years, the time it takes to order new trucks) at $750,000.