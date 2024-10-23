Kohyn Eshkawkogan named to Under 17

Scores first OHL goal

OTTAWA—Kohyn Eshkawkogan of Little Current, who is a member of the Ontario Hockey League Ottawa 67’s, has been selected to be a member of the Canada Red hockey team in the 2024 Under 17 (U17) World Challenge, set for November 3-9 at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia.

“Following a competitive summer camp and exciting start to the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) season, we are thrilled to unveil the 44 athletes that will take the next step in the Program of Excellence and represent Canada at the U17 World Challenge,” stated Benoit Roy, director of hockey operations with Hockey Canada. “We believe we have assembled two strong teams (Canada Red and Canada White) that will give us the best chance to defend our gold medal, and we know all 44 players are excited to wear the Maple Leaf with Canada Red and Canada White in Sarnia next month.”

“I had a pretty good camp in the summer and I think with my play in the pre-season and now the regular season was a big reason in getting selected for the team,” said Mr. Eshkawkogan.

“I’m really looking forward to the experience,” said Mr. Eshkawkogan who pointed out, “yes, it looks like we have a good bunch of players on our team.”

Mr. Eshkawkogan and his 67’s teammates will be playing in North Bay on Thursday, Sault Ste. Marie on Friday and Sudbury on Sunday. “Then on (October) 28 I will be flying to Pearson Airport and meet the other guys on the team before we bus to Sarnia.”

The rosters were selected by U17 head scout Byron Bonora (Brooks, Alberta), Benoit Roy (Sudbury), and Scott Salmond (Creston, BC), senior vice-president of high performance and hockey operations also provided input, along with regional scouts Pierre Cholette (Quebec) Rob Simpson (Ontario), Darren Sutherland (Atlantic) and Darrell Woodley (Ontario) as well as member representatives.

All 44 players have been drafted by CHL teams (21 from the OHL, 10 from the Western Hockey League, and eight from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League) while 15 represented Canada at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

“We are excited to watch Kohyn (who is 15 years old) participate for Team Canada at the U17 World Challenge,” said Ottawa 67’s general manager, James Boyd. “Kohyn has been a valuable member of our 67’s team and is most deserving of this opportunity.”

The 2024 U17 World Challenge kicks off on November 3, with Canada White taking on Czechia at 3:30 pm eastern time (ET) and Canada Red facing off against Finland at 7:30 pm ET. Teams will play two preliminary round games before the medal round, which concludes on November 9 with the medal game, as well as the fifth-place game. The event will also feature pre-tournament games in Sarnia, Petrolia and Forest on November 1 at 7 pm (ET).

TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will broadcast the bronze and gold medal games; check local listings for details.