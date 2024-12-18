Long-time health care activist, former Expositor editor Diane Sims named to Order of Canada

OTTAWA—Diane Sims is one of the most remarkable individuals to ever hold the position of editor at The Expositor and this newspaper is proud to announce that Ms. Sims is to be invested in the Order of Canada in a ceremony to be held in January.

Ms. Sims’ accomplishments far outstrip her Expositor stint in the late 1980s. Despite being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) as a teenager and told she would likely not live beyond the age of 35, despite being afflicted with all manner of ailments as a result of the MS including: vision loss in one eye and leg paralysis; ovarian cancer; preventative breast removal (while earning a master’s degree in divinity, no less); and having her leg broken in three places, this most resolute of human beings went on to author a number of books that have gone on to be published internationally and enjoyed several successful careers including in national print and broadcast media, the editor at a publishing house and then as a corporate editor at a Crown corporation. She has had short stories published in half a dozen international anthologies and was nominated for a National Magazine Award for her article about medical assistance in dying (MAiD) in Maclean’s magazine in 2024. Most recently, The Expositor hosted a book signing for the launch of Ms. Sims’ latest book, a memoir, ‘Living Beyond The Shadow.’ Copies of this memoir are available for sale at Print Shop Books at The expositor Office.

Over the years since she left The Expositor, Ms. Sims has continued to occasionally pen pieces for this newspaper.

Yet despite all the trials and personal tribulations she has experienced during her more than six decades of life on this planet (take that you medical naysayers), Ms. Sims has been just as resolute in her lifetime of service—especially for those facing a diagnosis of ovarian cancer, the work most central to her being elevated to the august ranks of Canada’s highest civilian honour.

“I was thoroughly surprised, utterly delighted and overwhelmingly humbled,” said Ms. Sims of her reaction when she first received the call informing her that she was to be inducted into the Order of Canada for her lifetime of advocacy. The call came at 9:30 am. “I was lying in bed with my morning routine when the phone rang. This lovely woman, Emily Sauve, said she was calling from the Governor General’s office.”

Ms. Sims’ personal support worker who was with her at the time burst into tears.

“Emily and I emailed back and forth all day,” she laughed.

Ms. Sims’ pin will be arriving sometime soon by FedEx. “I hope it get here in time for Thursday,” she said. “I am throwing myself a little party with friends to celebrate.” The only real challenge will be “I can’t imagine my little home with 30 people in it,” she laughed.

That’s right, laughed. Despite all the immense challenges Ms. Sims has faced in her life, her sense of humour and exuberance for life has remained undaunted.

The Expositor congratulates Ms. Sims on her elevation to the Order of Canada and remains humbled by our association with this most remarkable of individuals.