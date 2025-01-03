LORNA GAGNE

August 24, 1935 – December 24, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mother, Lorna Gagne (born Spry) at the age of 89 after a prolonged battle with alzheimers. She is survived by her loving partner Freeman, sons Larry (Denise) and David, daughters Noreen (Mick), Linda (Roger) and Mona (Neil), as well as seven grandchildren and 11 great- grandchildren. Predeceased by husband Maurice, brothers Roy and Donald, sisters Clara, Elva, Velma and Rena. The family would like to express their thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of Wikwemikong Nursing Home for the great care provided to our mother. A private family service and burial will take place in the spring.