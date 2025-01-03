RONALD DAVID BURDENUK

September 13, 1940 – December 31, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ronald (Ron) David Burdenuk (affectionately known as “Birdie” and “Romper”), who departed peacefully on December 31, 2024. Ron devoted the paramount part of his life to advancing special education with the Sudbury and Rainbow District Board of Education. His commitment to education was reflected in his impressive academic achievements, including a Master of Arts in Education from Central Michigan University and a Bachelor of Arts from Laurentian University. He further distinguished himself by obtaining his Supervisory Officers Certificate and Special Education Specialist qualification. Throughout his career, Ron taught students across several divisions before advancing to become the Coordinator for Special Education for the Sudbury Board of Education. Ron’s commitment to education continued as he became a Trustee for the Rainbow District School Board and served as Board Representative for Manitoulin Island. Upon making Manitoulin Island his home, Ron became an active member of the Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Little Current, serving as both a Lay Reader and Board Member. His community involvement included a 23-year membership in the Masonic Lodge, the Shriners, and the Order of the Eastern Star. An adventurous spirit, Ron explored most of the world during his lifetime, yet Manitoulin Island held a special place in his heart and always brought a smile to his face. He lived life to the fullest as an avid sailor, fisherman and scuba diver, embracing every moment with enthusiasm and joy. Ron was predeceased by his beloved wife Betty-Anne, whom he cherished dearly. He leaves behind his daughter Natalie Turvey, stepson David Sauerbrei, and brothers Gene Burdenuk and Gord Burdenuk. He is also survived by his Island community of dear friends including JoAnne Pilon and Peter Williamson. His family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff at the Manitoulin Health Centre and to Dr. Stephen Cooper for their exceptional care and support. Ron’s legacy of dedication to education, community service, and zest for life will continue to inspire all who knew him. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered. Arrangements entrusted to Sudbury Park Lawn Cremation Services.