Manitoulin Health Centre launches ‘smart infusion pump’ fundraising efforts for safer medication delivery

MANITOULIN—Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) is excited to announce the launch of a fundraising campaign to acquire advanced smart infusion pumps, critical medical devices designed to improve the accuracy and safety of medication delivery. The MHC aims to raise $350,000 to bring this cutting-edge technology to its patients and community.

Smart infusion pumps represent a significant leap in medical technology. These devices are equipped with sophisticated software that minimizes medication errors, ensuring precise delivery of fluids, nutrients and medications. This not only enhances patient outcomes but also reduces the burden on healthcare staff, allowing for more efficient and effective care.

“By upgrading to smart infusion pumps, we are investing in the health and safety of our community,” said Paula Fields, president, and chief executive officer (CEO) of MHC. “These pumps are a critical tool in providing the highest standard of care, particularly for vulnerable patients requiring complex treatment plans.”

“The funds raised will help purchase 25 smart infusion pumps (in total for the two hospitals in Mindemoya and Little Current) the drug library software and accessories and training costs, enabling safer medication administration for patients in MHC’s acute care unit, emergency, and oncology departments,” said Ms. Fields.

Ms. Fields explained, “We (hospitals) receive no capital equipment funding from the provincial government. Any type of equipment we need, we have to fundraise for. We are very grateful we have such a supportive community and active hospital auxiliary groups in both communities that have always supported us in purchasing necessary equipment for the hospitals.” The MHC is publicly funded for operation by providing acute care.

The hospital is calling on the community, local businesses and philanthropists to join this vital initiative. “Every dollar donated brings us closer to our goal of modernizing healthcare for our region.”

“We thought this fundraising campaign would appeal to members of the public because this type of equipment is something that everyone will need at some point,” said Ms. Fields. “From fluid administration and medications, from newborn to end of life care.”

“It’s also more user friendly for hospital staff, it provides for safety,” said Ms. Fields. “Guard rails, drug library, provides for safety priorities and less manual administration.”

“We chose to launch the campaign during the holiday season, in hopes that community members will consider giving a donation towards the cost of a pump and the donation can be made as a dedication to a loved one or in memory of a loved one,” explained Dennis McGregor, chair of the MHC board of directors. “The benefit of this donation will go far beyond the holiday season; it will improve the care MHC provides to our community members for years to come.”

Donations over $1,000 will enable community members to add a leaf to the tree of life, with an inscription of their choice. To support the campaign, you can donate online: visit www.mhc.on.ca, donate to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary Inc., or MHC Auxiliary. Donations can also be made at the admitting offices at either site of MHC, Monday to Friday from 7 am to 3 pm. You can mail your donation to P.O. Box 640 11 Meredith Street, Little Current Ontario POP IKO Attention: Fundraising. Spread the word by sharing the MHC mission with friends and family.

Ms. Fields said the MHC is hopeful the fundraising campaign will be completed by the end of March, as the smart infusion pumps are needed, with the current pumps being at the end of their life.

“Your generosity directly impacts the lives of our patients,” added Doug Nadorozny, fundraising committee chair. “Together, we can ensure that our hospital remains a leader in providing safe and innovative care.”