Manitoulin OPP arrest three people at traffic stop

(ESPANOLA, ON) – Three people are facing charges after a traffic stop on Highway 6 in Espanola.

On January 20, 2025, at approximately 5:45 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting general patrol on Highway 6 in the Town of Espanola, when they were alerted to a stolen license plate by the Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system. A traffic stop was initiated, and the three occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

Additionally, police seized approximately 9g of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $900, approximately .20g of suspected fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $60, approximately $5,000 of Canadian currency, an axe and a knife.

As a result, the driver, Adrian ABEL, 51-years-old from Sudbury, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – drugs

Possession of property obtained by Crime under $5,000

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Driving while under suspension

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Drive – no insurance

The passenger, Timothy THERRIEN, 52-years-old from Dokis First Nation, was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

The second passenger, Josephine CORBIERE, 48-years-old from M’Chigeeng First Nation, was charged with:

Obstruct Peace Officer

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Personation with intent to avoid arrest, prosecution or obstruct justice

The three accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on March 10, 2025.

All OPP patrol vehicles are equipped with ALPR technology. ALPR has proven to be an effective way to increase the efficiency of discovering and conducting investigations related to both traffic and criminal offences. It does so by detecting licence plates that are linked to occurrences such as wanted or missing persons, stolen vehicles, stolen and unattached plates, suspended/prohibited drivers, vehicles associated with AMBER Alerts and other serious occurrences.