Doric Lodge hosting a celebration of Robbie Burns

LITTLE CURRENT—Doric Lodge No.455 of the Sudbury Manitoulin District Masons are hosting what they hope will become an annual celebration of Scotland’s “Immortal Poet” Robbie Burns. Traditionally January 25 is celebrated in Scotland and across the global Gaelic diaspora as Robbie Burns Day and the Masons are hosting a dinner at the Little Current Royal Canadian Legion Branch 177 hall in Little Current.

For the uninitiated, you are probably most aware of Robbie Burns through his most famous poem, traditionally rendered in song at the dawn of a New Year—’Auld Lang Syne.’ Robbie Burns was a Mason of some note during his short 37 years on this Earth.

“It’s been a little while since the Doric Lodge has presented anything in the community,” said Senior Warden of the Lodge Brother Rick Mauti. “We are looking to have a fun evening of lively entertainment and hopefully raise some money for our Masonic Charitable Foundation which donates to prostate cancer research and other charities.”

The Robbie Burns Dinner will begin with a social gathering at 5:30 pm with dinner to follow at 6 pm. Dinner will consist of roast beef complete with “neeps and tatties” (aka mashed rutabaga and mashed potatoes).

Of course, over the course of the evening there will be all of the traditional Robbie Burns Dinner events, including the addressing of the haggis—that most noble “great chieftain o’ the puddin’ race,” complete with piper, recitations and a “Scottish table” replete with items evocative of that tartan-clad land.

The history of the Robbie Burns Supper (the original title of the evening even though 75 percent of Scots call the formal evening meal “dinner”) can trace its origins back to the night nine of Burns’ close friends decided to get together to mark the fifth anniversary of their friend’s death in 1796—albeit celebrated on his birthday, January 25. Since then it has grown into a worldwide phenomena.

Manitoulin has its own connection to Robbie Burns, besides the strong immigration of those of Scott descent settling here on the Island, as Purvis family ancestors, the Ainslies of Elizabeth Bay, were neighbours and great friends of the Immortal Bard.

Tickets for the event are only available online by to kvarey@vianet.ca or etransfer to cormil@vianet.com. $75 per couple or $40 for an individual—no tickets at the door.

Until then, Sláinte Mhath!