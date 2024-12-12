MARIE-CLAIRE PRÉVOST-PALANIO

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marie-Claire Prévost-Palanio. She passed away peacefully at the Mindemoya hospital on December 4, 2024, at the age of 85. She was the beloved daughter of Ovila Turgeon and Germaine (née Prévost), both predeceased. Beloved wife of Donald Palanio and Gilbert Prévost (predeceased in 2000). Loving mother of Robert (predeceased in 2003) and Louise Veilleux (Gilbert). She also leaves to mourn her two grandchildren, Michel (Jennifer) and Julie (André), as well as her five great-grandchildren, Natalie, Josée, Alexandre, Nicholas and Anne, who were her pride and joy. She is survived by her sister Diane Léveillé (Robert) of Sudbury and her brother Roger Turgeon (Susan), both predeceased. She also leaves behind many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Marie-Claire worked at Sears for many years and later became involved in the Canadian Kennel Club and was the new owner with her first husband Gilbert Prévost of Berclair Kennels located in Garson. She became an independent and accomplished woman. She successfully juggled two jobs, running a business while working full time with the City of Greater Sudbury. Before her retirement, Marie-Claire was the proud owner of a cottage on Mindemoya Lake, where she discovered a passion for the quiet life of native people on Manitoulin Island. After a busy professional life, she decided to retire in December 2003. Marie-Claire chose to settle down in a home on Manitoulin Island with Donald Palanio, a place she cherished, to discover her new passions and discover new horizons. She was a devoted grandmother, always ready to offer a comforting smile, a listening ear and unconditional support. Her love for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was infinite. She knew how to savour every moment, devoting herself to her family. Her departure leaves an immense void, but her memory will remain engraved in our hearts. Marie-Claire will forever remain an example of wisdom, generosity and joy of living. We pay tribute to her and wish her a peaceful eternity. Her dear four-legged companions, Aime and Kitty, will miss her terribly. The family received relatives and friends at the Cooperative Funeral Home, 222 Lasalle Blvd, Sudbury, on Sunday, December 15, 2024 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. A chapel service followed at 12:30 pm. Donations by cheque only to Canadian Kennel Club or to Manitoulin Health Centre-Mindemoya site will be appreciated.