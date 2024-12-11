Column: Mindemoya Mice

Claire’s Picks

• ‘Bad Liar’ by Tami Hoag

• ‘On The Hunt’ by Iris Johansen

• ‘The President’s Lawyer’ by Lawrence Robbins

• ‘The Bourne Shadow’ by Brian Freeman (Robert Ludlum)

• ‘The House of Cross’ by James Patterson

‘Bad Liar’ – Small town labels are hard to shake. Hometown hero, fallen angel. Can anyone every escape their past? A murder victim is dumped at the dead end of a lonely country road. The only leads go to the family of a hometown hero, Marc−suddenly gone missing−and a mother desperate to find her grown son, a recovering drug addict Robbie also missing for eight days. As Sheriff Detective Annie Broussard starts investigating the disappearance of both men it quickly becomes apparent that nothing is as it seems in the lives of either. A good read.

‘On The Hunt’ – (No. 1 in the Kira Drake series.) Kira Drake has come to Paris with her highly trained golden retriever, Mack, to investigate the horrific bombing of a museum in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower. What she doesn’t know is that one powerful man has a special reason to find the person responsible. Jack Harlan has all the money in the world, but it can’t bring his brother back. His sibling was murdered years ago during the theft of a scientific discovery that could have made the world a better place. Now after a four year search, he learns that the Paris bombing was the work of the same twisted man. Kira and her dog are in demand by law enforcement agencies all over the world but Harlan convinces her to continue the investigation for his own purposes, wherever it may lead on the globe. So, against her better judgment Kira finds herself on the hunt, placing her trust in Harlan.

‘The President’s Lawyer’ – I really enjoyed this novel. A high-stakes legal thriller following a Washington, DC, litigator who is hired to defend his best friend, the former President of the United States against a murder charge. This is a thriller that will keep you guessing right to the end.

‘The Bourne Shadow’ – Like most spies, Jason Bourne lives in the shadows. But for Bourne, whose entire memory was stripped away by a bullet, those shadows hide dangerous secrets. When a desperate stranger in Zurich asks for help, she calls him by the name David Webb, which is the identity he left behind years ago to become Jason Bourne. This woman tells him an incredible story concerning Bourne and her sister, of which he remembers none. But when the Swiss Bistro erupts in violence where their meeting was held, he finds himself on the run, chasing the ghosts of his very first Treadstone mission. A good read.

‘The House of Cross’ – Supreme Court candidates are being murdered and Alex Cross and John Sampson are handed the case. In Washington, DC, the president-elect is planning her inauguration. The list of Supreme Court candidates is highly confidential—until it becomes evidence in Detective Alex Cross’s toughest investigation. One candidate is gunned down, a second is stabbed and a third is murdered on a city street. Cross is the FBI’s top expert in criminal behaviour. For the sake of his family, his city, and his country, he must put himself in the most dangerous place there is: inside the mind of a diabolical killer. A very good read.

Well, the end of 2024 is nearing its conclusion and Christmas is just around the corner. I want to send a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all the library patrons that make our library the success story it is. May you have nothing but happiness in 2025.

To my staff thank you for being there and helping me so much especially this year, which wasn’t my best due to health reasons.

And to my library board, I thank you for your understanding and your support as always but especially this year.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year,

Claire Cline