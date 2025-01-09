MARY JOAN LEESON

(nee Taylor)

October 22, 1941 – January 3, 2025

In loving memory of Mary Joan Leeson, who died peacefully with her family at her side on Friday, January 3, 2025 at the age of 83. Born on October 22, 1941 to Burton (Burt) and Florence (MacIntosh) Taylor. Predeceased by beloved husband James (Jim) Leeson. Survived by cherished daughters Heather (husband Dave Fetterly) of Woodbridge and Shannon (husband Noel Labelle) of Falconbridge and her well loved granddaughter Katie Labelle. Dear sister of Nelson Taylor, William (Bill) Taylor (wife Sara) and Robert (Bob) Taylor (wife Anne-Marie). Will forever be remembered by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Mary grew up in Kincardine and graduated from Stratford General Hospital School of Nursing in 1962. She worked as a nurse until her children came along. She enjoyed being a stay at home mom and being involved in their community in Warren. Her and Jim then retired to the Manitoulin where she enjoyed feeding the birds, watching the wildlife and sitting at the beach. Family came first to Mary; her husband, children and granddaughter were the joys of her life. She will be missed dearly by family and friends and remembered for her positive outlook and love of life. Mary’s request was cremation with no services. If so desired, donations can be made to MHC Tree of Life Campaign in memory of Mary. Donate online at www.mhc.on.ca or mail donation to PO Box 640, 11 Meredith Street, Little Current, ON P0P 1K0 Attention: Fundraising. Arrangements with Ranger’s Cremation and Burial Services.