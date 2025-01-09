PETER STEVEN HIGGINS

February 2, 1967 – December 30, 2024

In loving memory of Peter Steven Higgins who passed away at the age of 57 on December 30, 2024 in the ICU at Health Sciences North, Sudbury. He was much loved by his family. Peter is survived by his identical twin brother Michael, mother Nancy, father Ted and sister Susan. Peter has lived on Manitoulin Island in Ice Lake for the past 20 years. Peter was a wonderful writer; he has 20 books total that he had written and can be read for free at WordCarpenter.com. Peter’s life was a blessing, he will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace and love. Peter’s interment will be in the spring by Island Funeral Home in Gore Bay.