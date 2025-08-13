Matthew Redmond recognized by Canadian Medical Hall of Fame

Second year medical student at NOSM

MINDEMOYA—Matthew Redmond, of Mindemoya, has been recognized with a Canadian Medical Hall of Fame (CMHF) Award.

Mr. Redmond, a medical student at Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM University), is one of 16 exceptional medical students from across Canada who has been named a recipient of the award for 2025. The award recognizes a second-year student from each medical school across Canada who has demonstrated leadership, academic excellence and a commitment to collaborative and innovative approaches in health care.

“I am very grateful to have received this year’s Canadian Medical Hall of Fame Award and to be able to represent NOSM University in this way,” said Mr. Redmond. “There have been so many mentors along the way who have shaped my journey, from sports to the operating room, and everywhere in between.”

“This award recognizes Matthew Redmond’s deep commitment to health equity and social accountability, two core values of NOSM University,” said Dr. Michael Green, president, vice-chancellor, Dean and CEO of NOSM. “The CMHF awards recognize future physicians, like Matthew, who are dedicated to building a more just and inclusive health-care system.”

Originally from Manitoulin, Mr. Redmond learned the value of community, innovation and perseverance: principles which continue to guide him today in both his academic and professional life.

In 2023, he earned an Honours Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Science from the University of Ottawa, where he conducted an honours thesis on spinal neural circuits after traumatic spinal neural circuits. Currently, he is researching pediatric epidemiology at NOSM University. He has held previous research roles in the Neural Circuits for Movement Lab at University College London and supported a pediatric concussion clinical trial at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).

As current president of the NOSM University student council, Mr. Redmond works to enhance the student experience, and advocate for his peers. Beyond his academic pursuits, he is a longtime board member of the Manitoulin Island Cycling Advocates, working toward transforming active living infrastructure in his community. As former co-president of Learning for Charity at the University of Ottawa, he helped the organization raise tens of thousands of dollars for CHEO.

“I was aware of the award, after NOSM (representatives) had talked to me about it,” said Mr. Redmond. “It requires a couple of letters on my efforts, and the school required three references, who included Maja Mielonen (of MICA), two NOSM faculty and a neurosurgeon in Sudbury.”

“It is more of a bursary application, and is competitive,” said Mr. Redmond. “I had to write an essay,” he said, noting that the $5,000 bursary will go toward his tuition and a paid trip to Calgary for the induction in June 2026.

Mr. Redmond finished his second year and is entering his third year at NOSM, in the doctor of medicine four-year program. “If I pursue family medicine I might apply to work on Manitoulin. “But I’m leaning at working in surgical, at this point.”

“Doctors go into medicine because they want to make the world a better place and if this year’s student awardees are any indication, Canada is in good hands,” said Canadian Medical Association President Dr. Margot Burnell. “It’s a privilege to recognize their passion and dedication and we look forward to their future successes for the benefit of their patients and communities.”

Each award recipient will receive a $5,000 cash prize and a travel subsidy to attend the 2026 Canadian Medical Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Calgary, Alberta, where they will have the opportunity to network with the newly inducted CMHF Laureates.

The CMHF partners with Canada’s medical schools as well as other donors to recognize young leaders who exemplify qualities of the CMHF Laureates: perseverance, collaboration and entrepreneurial spirit. The CMHF Award is sponsored by the CMA, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD), and Scotiabank. Together, the CMA, MD and Scotiabank are committed to supporting the medical profession and advancing health in Canada.

“MD and Scotiabank are pleased to support these outstanding future medal leaders who are shaping the future of healthcare and strengthening communities across Canada,” said MD Financial Management CEO, Pamela Allen. “Their passion for learning, dedication to service and exceptional leadership skills, reflect a commitment to making a meaningful difference. We congratulate each award recipient and wish them continued success in their future endeavours.”