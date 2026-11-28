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SUDBURY—While the Ontario Student Trustees Association (OSTA) has announced it is winding down its operations, and all activities will come to a close, the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) student trustees will remain in place for the rest of the school year, and the two trustee positions may continue in the future.

“Our student trustees will remain and be at the board table for the rest of this school year,” said David Farrow, chair of the RDSB last week. “We are disheartened with the news from OSTA-AECO. Once again, it is taking place due to underfunding by the province.”

With the decision, Mr. Farrow said, “there will be not abilities for student trustees to attend conferences and training that is a tremendous learning experience for them.”

“Having student trustees and student voices at the board table is very important,” stated Mr. Farrow.