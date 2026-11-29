Claire’s Top Picks

1. ‘The Family Cross’ by James Patterson

2. ‘The French Illusion’ by John Grisham

3. ‘Night Songs’ by Alli Dyer

4. ‘Fury In Death’ by J.D. Robb

5. ‘The Hollow’ by Michael Connelly

‘The Family Cross’ – Alex Cross is a brilliant psychologist and a relentless hunter of killers for the FBI and DC Metro Police. But in Washington, DC there are places even the police don’t go, and unseen underworld where violence thrives and rules don’t apply. And this time Alex is stepping straight into it. Each move pulls him deeper into the dark and closer to as case that could shatter a promise he made to Nana…and cost him everything he holds dear. Always delivers a good read!

‘The French Illusion’ – After Paul and Chelsea Tanner’s fairy-tale wedding, their future is full of promise. But their honeymoon to Paris takes a dark, shocking turn of events when they are kidnapped while on a day trip to the French countryside. Who would target them, and why? It turns out this is not the first crime of its kind. The search for answers stretches from Washington, D.C. to Paris to Algiers and beyond, with the FBI, CIA and French Intelligence joining forces to put the pieces of the puzzle together. One of my favourite authors, a book that makes it hard to turn off the light and go to bed.