(ESPANOLA, ON)- Manitoulin OPP lays multiple charges following impaired driving investigation.

On Saturday, November 21, 2026, at approximately 3:30 a.m., members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of two individuals who appeared to be impaired at a gas station on Highway 17 in Baldwin Township.

Officers arrived and located the vehicle still parked at the gas station. During the investigation, police observed signs of drug impairment displayed by the driver and located a small quantity of suspected cocaine.

As a result, Hunter SERVICE, 26 years old, of Sudbury, was charged with:

Operation while impaired - drugs

Possession of a Schedule I substance - cocaine

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Driver fail to surrender licence

Fail to surrender insurance card

Drive motor vehicle in contravention of conditions

In addition to the charges, the accused received a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on January 4, 2027.

Impaired driving remains a serious threat to public safety. If you suspect a driver is impaired, call 9-1-1 immediately. If it is safe to do so, provide the vehicle's location, direction of travel, vehicle description, and licence plate number. Your call could save a life.