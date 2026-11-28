(BILLINGS TOWNSHIP, ON)- One youth is facing an assault charge after an incident involving a younger youth in Billings Township.

On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at approximately 12:00 p.m., members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance on Spruce Street in Billings Township.

Investigation determined during the lunch hour, a younger youth was assaulted off secondary school property in M'Chigeeng. The victim was slapped in the face and attempted to flee. The accused then followed the victim and began delivering closed fist strikes to the head and face.

As a result of the investigation, a 15-year-old from Billings Township was charged with: Assault.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay at a later date.

Under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identity of the young persons cannot be released.