New Physician in Little Current

Expositor Staff
A new physician, Dr. Victor Fagbuyi, is joining the Little Current Medical Associates in December. Dr. Fagbuyi will work in the clinics of Little Current and Wiikwemkoong, the Manitoulin Centennial Manor, and the emergency department of the Manitoulin Health Centre – Little Current Site. Patients recently discharged from Dr. Quackenbush’s practice who currently reside in NEMI, Sheguiandah and Sheguiandah First Nation, Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory, and patients in Aundeck Omni Kaning who travel to the clinic in Little Current, will be rostered to Dr. Fagbuyi.

Expositor Staff
