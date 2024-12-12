Top 5 This Week

April 12, 1938 – December 3, 2024

In loving memory of Reona Ruth Campbell who passed away at the age of 86. Daughter of Ed and Viola (nee Badgerow) Orford. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Campbell. Loving mother of Vera and Ray Witty and Linda Reinhardt.Cherished grandmother of Daniel (Marisa), Dora-Lynn and Jordan Reinhardt. Great- grandmother of Sarina, Nicholas, Chase, Rachel, Scarlett, Gavin and Vincenzo Reinhardt. Reona will be missed by her sister Edna Higgins of Kelowna, BC. Predeceased by her brothers, Lloyd, Clifford, Austin, Delbert and Les Orford. Family and friends gathered at Simpson Funeral Home in Gore Bay on Saturday, December 7, 2024 for visitation from 12 noon  to 1 pm. Funeral Service started at 1 pm. Burial in Burpee-Mills Cemetery in the Spring.

