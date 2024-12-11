OPP locate overdue hiker in Killarney Provincial Park

KILLARNEY—The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) located an overdue hiker who suffered minor injuries after getting stuck at Killarney Provincial Park.

The OPP reported that officers had received a call about a missing person on November 10. The hiker, from Cambridge, had been on an eight-day trip and was overdue, an OPP report on social media revealed.

“With the assistance of the West Nipissing OPP members, Emergency Response Team, and OPP helicopter, the person was located about two days later by the OPP helicopter with minor injuries and transported to the area hospital by EMS as a precaution,” reported the OPP.

The OPP also reported that the incident is a good reminder to everyone as to how the what3words app offered free by Android and Apple devices can help in situations like this one.

“The app labels every three squared metres with a unique three-word location string which can be converted into latitude and longitude coordinators for entry into the computer aided dispatch (CAD) system in use at the OPP Provincial Communications Centre. Even if the caller does not have the app previously downloaded on their mobile device, the (OPP) communicator can send a link to the caller’s cellphone, which will enable the caller (with data access and connectivity), to find their what3words location,” the OPP release stated.