OPP Press Release: Impaired arrest leads to seizure of firearms

(GORE BAY, ON) – One person has been arrested and charged for impaired operation following a traffic hazard complaint on Highway 540, Burpee Township.

On November 9, 2024, at approximately 3:45 a.m., the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a traffic hazard involving a pickup truck. Officers attended the area and observed a pickup truck matching the description travelling eastbound on Highway 540.

A traffic stop was conducted, and while speaking to the driver police determined alcohol had been consumed and the driver was transported to the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service detachment for further testing. Additionally, officers located and seized five firearms and ammunition from inside the pickup truck.

As a result, the driver, Raymond SHAWANDE, 55-years-old from Wikwemikong, was charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Carless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – five counts

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Gore Bay on January 21, 2025.

The OPP wants to remind the public that if you suspect an impaired driver on our roads, waterways or trails, don’t hesitate to “MAKE THE CALL” and dial 911. Your phone call could save someone’s life.