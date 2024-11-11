REGINA WEBKAMIGAD

(Wiibokamigat)

Bear Clan

Sunrise: February 3, 1959 – Sunset: October 28, 2024

In loving memory of Regina Webkamigad (Wiibokamigat), Bear Clan. Regina passed away on October 28, 2024, at the Mindemoya Health Centre, at the age of 65 years. Loving wife of John Flamand. Loving mother of Jonathan (Emily), Joseph (predeceased) and Felix (Tammara). Proud grandmother to Treyton and Serenity and family pet Gizmo. Survived by siblings Walter (Jean predeceased), Diane Jean (Raymond predeceased), Myles (Virginia predeceased), George (Thelma), Blake, Ephrem (predeceased) and Dominic. Survived by sisters-in-law Helena Flamand, Beatrice (Ronnie) Peltier, Marjorie (Dennis) Flamand, Harold (Gail), Margaret Flamand and Danita Mandamin. Survived by aunties and uncles Josephine Pelletier, William Webkamigad and Howard Webkamigad (Judy). Goddaughter to Josephine Pelltier. Predeceased by parents Lillian Suzane (Assinewai) Webkamigad and Alfred (Assinewai) Webkamigad. Survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews; godchildren Thomas Assiniwe and Cynthia Webkamigad. Special cousin to Mary Jo, Adrienne and Karoline. Regina studied at Algoma University, Sault College and Chippewa Secondary School. Regina was employed with Wikwemikong Unceded Indian Reserve. Regina received a certificate of recognition for 39 years (23 years as the past Membership Clerk and 16 years as the Ontario Works Caseworker). Regina also completed an America Sign Language course and most recently volunteered at Moshkin Anishnabemowin Gamig after receiving her Anishnabemowin certification. Regina enjoyed life and devoted time with her children, grandchildren and extended family. She had hobbies which included reading, sewing, knitting, walking, volunteering for many organizations, volunteering as a coach for the WMHA, played hockey and other sports, loved watching hockey. Last week Regina attended the Toronto Maple Leaf’s game in Toronto with her niece Char. Regina also had a collection of beaded earrings and ribbon skirts that she liked to wear. Will be sadly missed by her long-time coworkers, family and friends. As per the wishes of Regina, cremation will take place after the service. Visitation was held on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at Wikwemikong Recreational Centre starting at 6 pm. Funeral Service was held on Friday, November 1, 2024 at the Holy Cross Mission Church at 11 am.