MANFRED RITZHEIM

In loving memory of Manfred Ritzheim. Beloved husband of Jane Ritzheim. Dear father of Stefan and Leslie Ritzheim. Dear brother-in-law of Mike and Jean Gibbs. Dear uncle of Patti and Brad Stencell and family, Brian and Kim Gibbs and family, Sherri and Jay Toope and family and Ken Gibbs and family. Predeceased by Gail Ritzheim, his parents, his brothers Helmut and Peter Ritzheim, brother and sister-in-law Jack and Eldean Gibbs and brother-in-law Jack McLean. Manfred served in the navy in Germany in the year 1960. He managed hotels around Europe, becoming a cruise ship captain before immigrating to Canada in 1967. He became a paramedic with the Manitoulin Ambulance Service for 30 years. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Little Current Fire Department for 15 years and volunteered with Search and Rescue. He was described by the many who knew him as a gentle, humble and kind man. He will be forever missed and never forgotten. Manfred passed away at the Nipissing Serenity Hospice. His family will be forever grateful for the wonderful care given to him and the support given to his family. As per his wishes, cremation will take place with a memorial service at McGuinty Funeral Home (North Bay) on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 1 pm. Burial will take place at the All Saints Mausoleum in North Bay. Online condolences can be made at www.mcguintyfuneralhome.com.