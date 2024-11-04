RUSSELL BATEMAN LEESON

July 17, 1939 – October 27, 2024

It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Russell in his home on Sunday, October 27, 2024 at the age of 85. Dearly beloved husband of Beryl Leeson (nee Kirk) (predeceased) for over 60 years. Beloved father of Kerry Leeson, Dianne Leesonand Lori Lefebvre (Denis). Loving Grampa to Amy Meeks (Connor), Cole Legault (mother Dianne) and Jamie Leeson (father Kerry). Dear brother-in-law to Harold Kirk (predeceased) and his wife Marie Kirk. Dear step Grampa to Celeste and Alexandria Lefebvre. Predeceased by his parents John Leeson and Florence Leeson (nee Middaugh), sister Norma McCulligh (Lloyd), brothers Stewart Leeson (Jane) and Chesley Leeson(Carol). He leaves behind many, including his nephews Gerald McCulligh (Sharon) and David Leeson (Sue), as well as, his great nephews Greg McCulligh (Cheryl), Jason McCulligh and his cousin Ron Ashley. He will be missed by his special friends Terri-Lynn Mayhew and Bliss Jardine. Russ (Russell) was born and raised in Tehkummah Township, Manitoulin Island. He pursued a career at the Sudbury Fire Department where he bravely and proudly served from 1963 until his career was cut short due to an accident while on duty and he retired in 1984. Russ met and married the love of his life Beryl, residing in Sudbury for over 50 years where they raised their three children. Russ and Beryl spent many years at their summer home in Sandfield, where he enjoyed fishing with Beryl on Lake Manitou. In his younger days, Russ enjoyed restoring old cars and building motor homes out of old vans and Beryl would make the curtains and upholstery. They definitely made a great team. During their retirement, Russ and Beryl loved motor homing and travelling to Florida, where they shared many adventures for several winters. Their travels included visiting Nashville, Arizona, the Grand Canyon, Elvis Presley‘s mansion and they even spent a night at the Heartbreak Hotel. Russ was known for his humour, witty responses, funny quotes and will be deeply missed and forever cherished in the hearts of all who knew him. He has spent his last few years longing for his wife and rest assured he is at his utmost peace being laid to rest right beside her as they reunite to be forever together again. A private ceremony was held at the Island Funeral Home on Thursday, October 31, 2024. Russell was laid to rest in the Mindemoya Cemetery. Charitable donations may be made to a very dear to heart charity, the MS Society. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.