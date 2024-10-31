BAYNE PEAREN

Bayne Pearen, aged 95 years, passed away peacefully in Ottawa on October 24, 2024. Born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Bayne was the youngest of four sons of Blanche (nee Todd) and Bert (J. Herbert) Pearen. Moving to Port Arthur (Thunder Bay), Ontario in 1948, Bayne worked in the drapery dept. of the Eaton’s department store chain, and proved his affinity for décor, installation and sales. He soon met Jeanne Sims who had moved to Thunder Bay area to teach school. Jeanne, the daughter of W.A. “Bill” Sims and Millie Stringer Sims, was born and raised on Manitoulin Island. Their wedding in 1953 in Little Current introduced Bayne to Manitoulin and created his lifelong love of the Island and its people. In 1961 in Thunder Bay, Bayne and colleague Otto Graf co-founded Otto & Bayne Decorating and Floorcovering Co. Ltd., which grew into a highly regarded retailer, with a reach across Northwestern Ontario. Bayne continued to operate the flourishing company after his business partner’s death, and until his own retirement. Jeanne and Bayne raised three children, Shelley, Todd (predeceased 1992) and Shawn. Bayne also volunteered with the Rotary Club and Trinity United Church in Thunder Bay and Holy Trinity Church in Little Current and was an energetic organizer for the Liberal Party of Canada. After retiring and relocating to Ottawa in 1987, Bayne and Jeanne enjoyed the following decades near their two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and travelled extensively. Bayne and Jeanne spent their retirement summers at their summer place on Honora Bay, their truly happy place. Bayne was predeceased by his wife Jeanne on April 2, 2024 and their son Todd Sims Pearen in 1992. Bayne is survived by Shelley Pearen (Gordon Fulton) and Shaun Pearen (Jaime Leon); grandchildren Sandy (Alexander) Fulton (Chelsea Katz Fulton) and Todd Fulton (Diana Ferenbach); great- grandchildren Thomas, Ryan, Jack, Poppy and Hazel Jeanne Fulton.