RUTH ROSENA MARY NICHOLSON

(YOUNG)

JULY 30, 1938 – DECEMBER 10, 2024

It’s with deep sadness the family announces the peaceful passing of Ruth Nicholson at the Mindemoya hospital at the age of 86. She is survived by her devoted husband Eric (Bunty), children Nathan and Darlene, Daniel and Melissa, Naomi and Rick; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Born in Vancouver to parents George and Clara (Hubbard) Young (predeceased). From an early age she and her older brother David (predeceased 2004) were taught respect for the Bible and its principles, which she followed all her life. At age 12 she was baptised as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and served faithfully until her death. After graduation from high school, she worked in the CPR office in Vancouver for two years but her main goal was to serve Jehovah’s interest in the ministry. So, in 1958 she and her mother moved to Ottawa serving in the full-time ministry. In 1962 she and her mother moved to Kendal, Cumbria, England to work with her brother and family in the ministry there. That is where she met her soulmate, Eric (Bunty) and they were married July 27, 1963. In August they sailed to Canada and settled on beautiful Manitoulin Island where they helped many people over the past 61 years to appreciate the truth from God’s word. Ruth had a very inquiring mind, especially when it came to family history. She has compiled over 30 volumnes, going back centuries. A skilled pianist, she taught the children Nathan, Daniel and Naomi to have a love of music. She is remembered as a kind, generous and hospitable person looking after the interests of those less fortunate. This was demonstrated by fostering children for many years, including Delphanie who helped care for Ruth towards the end of her life. She is now resting asleep in death awaiting the resurection, Jesus promised, into a righteous new world under Kingdom rule (Psalms 37:29.) We are extremely grateful for all the help and comfort given by those who cared for her. Thank you Naomi, Darlene, Melissa and Delphanie for your 24-hour coverage while in palliative care. Special thank you to the nurses and doctors at the Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya. Ruth will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Gore Bay on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 pm. This will also be available on Zoom.