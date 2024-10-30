Tour de Meldrum raises $9,000 for Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary

MINDEMOYA—The Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary has received a substantial donation that will help with equipment costs at the Mindemoya Hospital through proceeds raised in the annual Tour de Meldrum Ride held in September.

Dale Scott, organizer of the ride, told The Expositor, “We had a total of 12 (bicycle) riders and two support people take part in this year’s ride.” This year marked the 24th anniversary of the annual ride.

Mr. Scott had spearheaded the annual ride 24 years ago, making a solo ride from Mindemoya to Meldrum Bay and return over a weekend, garnering donations he then presented to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary towards needed equipment at the Mindemoya Hospital.

Mr. Scott presented a cheque in the amount of $9,000 to members of the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary and Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) officials last week.

“We really appreciate all the efforts of Dale and the rest of the riders who take part in the ride,” said Paula Fields, president and chief executive officer of the MHC.

The proceeds raised through this year’s ride will go toward the costs of the blood analyzer equipment at the Mindemoya hospital.