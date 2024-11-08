VINCENT SHELDON EMON

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Vincent Sheldon Emon on November 4, 2024 after his battle with cancer. Vince was born in Sudbury but raised in Little Current on beautiful Manitoulin Island. The time he spent on the Island and the friends he met was a time he always cherished. After graduating from university in 1978, Vince embarked on his career in construction.Principally general contracting in the institutional and commercial sector. In 1983, Vince relocated to Ottawa. A beautiful city with a small-town feel. Plenty of green space. Plenty of things to do, it became his home. It was at this time he was fortunate enough to meet Romain Brunet of Construction R. Brunet Ltee. Romain was an exceptional gentleman and mentored Vince in many ways. Vince worked alongside Romain for 16 years. It was a time of fun and prosperity. In 1999, Vince opened his own company, Current Construction Inc. In the beginning, Vince was the president, project manager, estimator, bookkeeper and janitor. In 2007, Vince brought in a partner, Pierre Brunet, who shared all the traits of his father Romain. The best move he ever made. Within a few years, Vince was able to enjoy a great life outside the one of construction.One accomplishment Vince was always proud of was that throughout his career he built over 100 CITC stores throughout Ontario and Quebec. There were not many towns that Vince wasn’t familiar with. Vince loved his work and loved to socialize and party. He will be missed by his many friends, work associates and family, his brothers John and Gerry (the late Lise), his nephew Quinn (fiancé Jessie Mayenbourg). Friends and family may come to pay their respect on Thursday, November 14, 2024 from 6 to 9 pm at Racine, Robert & Gauthier Funeral Home (180 Montreal Road).