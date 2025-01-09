ARDETH ELIZABETH MARIET

BURMASTER

(nee Williams)

In loving memory of Ardeth Elizabeth Mariet Burmaster (nee Williams), 93 years, who passed away peacefully on December 23, 2024, at Health Sciences North, Sudbury. Beloved wife of Orville Burmaster (predeceased.) Loving mother of Bev Burmaster and Jack Burmaster (predeceased) (Monique).Cherished grandmother of Christina Zeiger (Kevin), Jason Burmaster (predeceased), Crystal Burmaster-Hansen, Chantal Burmaster-Hansen, Matthew-Kai Burmaster-Hansen and Jenna Burmaster-Hansen; seven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Dear daughter of Effie (nee Matheson) and Jack Williams. Dear sister of Lenna Hayden (Orace) (both predeceased), Norman Williams (Julie) (both predeceased), Leila Hayden (Fred predeceased) and Lyle Williams (Alberta). Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews and her best friend Barb Lee. Ardeth was born in Burpee Township, Manitoulin Island and was a proud Haweater. She loved God and her family very much. She will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Manitoulin Island at a later date. Cremation with interment in the Greenwood Cemetery, Sault Ste. Marie with her husband and son.Donations in her memory may be made to the Silver Water United Church, the Elizabeth Bay United Church and Spring Bay Pentecostal Church, all on Manitoulin Island. Arrangements entrusted to Sudbury Park Lawn Cremation Services.

Psalm 23

The Lord is my shepherd;

I shall not want.

He maketh me to lie down in green pastures:

He leadeth me beside the still waters.

He restoreth my soul:

He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for His name’s sake.

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,

I will fear no evil: for Thou art with me;

Thy rod and Thy staff they comfort me.

Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies:

Thou anointest my head with oil;

my cup runneth over.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life:

and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.