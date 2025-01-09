NORMA MARIE MOGGY

(nee Fields)

May 8, 1937 – January 4, 2025

In loving memory of Norma Marie Moggy (nee Fields) who passed away peacefully at the Wikwemikong Nursing Home on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at the age of 87. Predeceased by parents Roy and Nellie Fields. Loving wife of over 50 years to Leonard Moggy (predeceased). Dear mother of Leo (predeceased) (wife Elaine) of Newfoundland, Gene and (wife Denise) of Manitowaning, Lynn and (wife Lori) of Sheguiandah, Marie and (husband Owen Myers) of Sheguiandah. Proud Grandma to Melissa, Michael, Lyndsay, Alex, Jessica, Nicole, Hunter, Nathan and Madison and nine great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Delmer (Les) Fields, loving sister-in-law to Mina (McGregor) (Yaw) (both predeceased), Mable (Phillips) (husband Carl Sauder) (both predeceased), Henry (Hank) (wife Noreen) (both predeceased), Blossom (husband Benny Puchek) (predeceased), Nelson (predeceased), Ruby (McKenzie Ruthenburg) (predeceased), Reola McMurray (predeceased), Lyman (predeceased) (wife Judy), Calvin (friend Jean) and Dennis (wife Kathy.) Missed by many nieces and nephews. Norma began her teaching career in 1957 and she taught grades 3 and 4. Then she became a member of the Assiginack First Response Team in 1977 and then went on to complete her EMCA and became an Orderly/Ambulance Driver at the Manitoulin Health Centre in 1980. She continued as an Ambulance Driver until her retirement in 1996. Her retirement allowed her to be more active in other interests which included her flower beds, vegetable garden (much to Leonard's dismay), art classes and excercise classes (she could be seen with her "Bouncey Ball"). She was also an avid volunteer with the ACW, Horticultural and Agricultural Societies. She loved to be involved in the community as well as always having time for her family and friends. Along with gardening in the summer, Norma and Leonard spent many weekends away be it boating or camping. During the winter Norma would spend a lot of time at the arena watching hockey and figure skating for her own children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren. Norma was one special lady who always welcomed any strays, two legged or four legged, everyone was welcome in her home no matter the time of day. Her nickname may have been "Grouch", but there wasn't a mean streak in her. Family and friends gathered at St. Paul's Anglican Church, Manitowaning. Visitation was Tuesday, January 7, 2025 from 7 to 9 pm; funeral service was Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 11 am. Burial to follow in Hilly Grove Cemetery in the spring. Donations may be made in Norma's honour to St. Paul's Church.