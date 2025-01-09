PHIL DANGERFIELD

Phil Dangerfield, unfortunately, died Saturday, January 4, 2025 in the late evening. Phil will be fondly remembered for his sharp sense of humour, tireless, work ethic, and deep commitment on Manitoulin Island. He was also known for his long-standing connection with Manitoulin Transport where he left an enduring legacy. Earlier this year, Phil was diagnosed with stage three cancer after undergoing treatment in Sudbury. He chose to return to Manitoulin spending his final days surrounded by the care and compassionate staff at the Manitoulin Health Centre in Mindemoya. A dedicated supporter of Canadian Blood Services, Phil was a frequent donor and recipient, amplifying his long-life care and respect for others. In his memory, donations of blood or plasma can be made at the Canadian Blood Services. His family appreciates additional contributions to the Canadian Cancer Society in Phil‘s honour. Phil will be deeply missed by all who knew him and loved him. He is survived by Eileen, his children Paul, Garth and Rhiannon, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Out of respect for Phil, his family will hold a private Celebration of Life where he will join his late wife Linda Dangerfield.