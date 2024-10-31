JACK HAYES

It is with great sadness that we announce Jack Hayes, the legendary fishing guide, passed away after a short battle with pneumonia on October 19, 2024 at the age of 91. Jack will be remembered as a kind, humorous and determined individual. He was a much-loved husband, father, uncle and grandfather and his life will continue to shine in his family and friends during this difficult time. Born during the Great Depression, Jack and his family moved from Hamilton to Manitoulin in 1947. Since then, he had become a pillar of the community and taught the local culture and history of the Island. Given a cane pole at the age of five, Jack fell in love with fishing which grew into a lifelong passion. Being part of the government survey team, Jack had the opportunity to survey all the major lakes on the Island and was part of the hatchery team for restocking and restoration. Guiding was his real passion – and the ability to teach others how to fish by telling them what was on their line by “how the fish were biting.” If you were lucky enough, Jack would share his tips and tricks and hand over a homemade jig to catch the big ones. Many articles and newspaper clippings feature Jack’s knowledge of the Island lakes. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Marguerite Hayes, devoted father to Tim, Rob and Lori (Jimmy) Hayes. Adored grandfather to Loren, Ashlyn and Keira and great-grandfather to Iyla and Owen and uncle to many. Cherished son of Leonard and Ann Hayes (predeceased), brother to Charlie, George, Peter, Patricia (all predeceased) and Doris. In keeping with Jack’s wishes, a service will be held at Mindemoya Trinity United Church on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 11 am. Any donations can be made to Gore Bay Manitoulin Lodge Auxiliary or Manitoulin Streams.