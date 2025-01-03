REGINALD ROY BELL

“Reg”

April 2, 1929 – December 22, 2024

In loving memory of Reginald “Reg” Roy Bell who passed away peacefully at the Mindemoya Hospital on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at the age of 95. He was born at home in Burpee Township on April 2, 1929 to James and Maude (nee Bailey) Bell. He served his country as a solder, enlisting as a young man and serving in Korea, Cypress, various peacekeeping missions, with many years away from home in Germany as part of Canada’s commitment to NATO. When he retired he purchased land in Robinson Township and built a home. He spent the last 20 years of his life in Gore Bay where he would often be seen taking a walk around town. He spent much of his time with family and looking after them. He enjoyed children and always had a big bag of chocolate bars ready to trade for a smile. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by brothers Delbert, Morris (Ellen), Blaine (Jean) and sister Aldeen (Ronald) Crate. Family and friends met at Simpson Funeral Home in Gore Bay on Saturday, January 4, 2025 between 11 am and 1pm. A private interment will be at Gordon Cemetery at a later date. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at

www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.