In loving memory of Mona Delmar Lewis (nee Runnalls), a beloved member of the Manitoulin Island Community, passed away peacefully just a few weeks shy of her 93rd birthday on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at the Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya. Predeceased by her husband Eldon Lewis. Mona leaves behind a legacy of love through her six children, Gloria Hall, Fred Lewis (Bev), Linda Taylor (Bill), Ruth Harper (Willy), John Lewis (Sue) and Suzanne Cranston (Rick), who adored her deeply along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her siblings, Gerald Runnalls (Betty) (both predeceased), Bob Runnalls (predeceased), Jim Runnalls (Betty) (both predeceased), Darlene Orford (Les predeceased), Elva Lloyd (Norm predeceased) and Morley Runnalls (Cathy); and her nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends and neighbours. Mona was a lifelong resident of Manitoulin Island, where she thrived as a farmer’s wife and dedicated herself to her family, farm and community. In her early years, she was a teacher, and that passion for nurturing and guiding others remained a constant throughout her life. A woman of tireless energy and faith, Mona devoted countless hours to her church, lending a hand wherever needed, from organizing bake sales and parades, to sharing her talent for arts and crafts. Her love for gardening and baking was unmatched and her home was always filled with the warmth of fresh-baked treats and the beauty of her carefully tended flowers and gardens. Mona’s farm was home to a lively menagerie of chickens, peacocks, cattle, cats and dogs throughout her life and she cared for them all with compassion. She also gave her time generously as a volunteer at the local nursing home, always extending kindness to others. Her zest for life and unwavering work ethic were an inspiration to all who knew her. She remained active and engaged in every aspect of her life right up until the very end. A memorial service in honour of Mona’s remarkable life will be held in the Spring, allowing family and friends to gather and celebrate the many ways she touched their lives. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to the Angel Bus, the Mindemoya Hospital or a charity of your choice. Mona’s memory will forever bloom in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her. Arrangements entrusted to Sudbury Park Lawn Cremation Services.