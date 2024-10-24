HELEN GRANDLOUIS

1948 – 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Helen Grandlouis announce her passing in Little Current on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at the age of 75 years. Daughter of the late Russell Collins and the late Maggie Collins (née Howard). Wife of the late Clarence Grandlouis. Predeceased by her daughter Esther Grandlouis. Sister of the late George (late Rona), late Mary Smith (late Bill), late Raymond, Clive (Pat), late Ron (Cathy) and Debbie Collins-Maskell (Doug). She will also be missed and affectionately remembered by many nieces and nephews and their children. Cremation services provided by Simple Wishes of the North, Sudbury.