ELNORA WILLETTE SAGLE

October 21, 1927 – December 21, 2024

In loving memory of Elnora Willette Sagle who passed peacefully at the Wikwemikong Nursing Home on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at the age of 97 years with daughter Lucy by her side. She was born in Onaway, Michigan on October 21, 1927 to William and Leila (nee Dunn) Skuse. She married Leeland Herman Sagle (predeceased) on October 23, 1957. Elnora will be forever remembered by her children Sandra Pegelo (predeceased) (Grant), Elwood (Sherry), Eddy (Merle), Jamie, Merlin (Sandy) and Lucy, her 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Elnora loved spending time with her family and friends. She always made sure that when she had company they were always welcomed with open arms. She loved to entertain with her readings, singing and mock weddings along with her husband Leeland. Elnora was a stay-at-home mother on the family’s homestead on the Slash Road. She also used to babysit a lot of neighbourhood children when her own children were grown. She enjoyed sewing and embroidery and would often make clothing and blankets for her children, grandchildren and the kids she would babysit. She always welcomed visitors with open arms and the warmest hugs. You always left with a full belly of the best baked goodies. There will be no funeral services or visitation at this time. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.