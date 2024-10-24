GORDON WALTER TAYLOR

June 30, 1967 – October 16, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that our family shares our dear brother Gord has passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. He was the son of Lois and John Taylor (both predeceased). Brother to Les (wife Kathy), Fred (wife Patty), Judy Callaghan (husband Doug), Kevin and Frank (wife Amanda Mallick). He was an uncle, great- uncle and great-great uncle to many nieces and nephews. He loved his nieces and nephews with all his heart. Gord was a volunteer firefighter for the town of Walden and the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (Little Current). He followed in his father and mother’s footsteps volunteering his time with the Walden Minor Hockey Association coaching young hockey players. Gord was the ice maker at several local arenas. He had been referred to as the ice whisperer. He loved his Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago Bears. He excelled at many sports winning medals in track and field, hockey and football. He loved reading and music. He taught himself to play the bass guitar and enjoyed jamming with his friends “slapping the bass” as he referred to it with a smirk. His smile and quick wit will be missed greatly. Gord was happiest when he was on Manitoulin Island. We will be holding a Celebration of Gord’s Life at the Lively Golf Course Club House, 305-A 6th Avenue, Lively on Saturday, November 9, 2024 from 1 to 5 pm. Please wear Gord’s favourite sports teams’ apparel in honour of Gord. Cremation has taken place and we will lay him to rest with our beloved parents on July 19, 2025 in Mindemoya at 11 am. Rest in peace our dear brother, your battle is over. You will always be in our hearts, we love you. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gord’s memory may be made directly to the Samaritan Centre, Sudbury or to the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ranger’s Cremation and Burial Services Ltd. Online condolences can be posted at www.RangersSudbury.com.